There was a slight rise in the number of new patients who contracted COVID-19 this weekend, and also a rise in the number of those who have died from the virus; although there were no deaths from Friday to Saturday, the same could not be said in the past 24 hours.

According to Israel’s Health Ministry, on Sunday there were 23 new patients with the virus, bringing the total of active cases to 4,795. This figure includes 74 patients in serious condition, and 65 people who require ventilator support. In addition, 47 patients are in fair condition, and the rest are in good condition with mild symptoms.

Sadly, five people succumbed to the virus as of Sunday evening.

On a happier note, a total of 11,430 Israelis have recovered from the virus – bringing the total number of those who have been infected with COVID-19 to 16,477.

The Israeli government continues to slowly lift restrictions; at least 20 national parks and nature reserves welcomed Israeli tourists this weekend.

One had to purchase tickets for entry prior to arrival in order to ensure orderly social distancing within the park itself, but the government is expected to slowly expand the number of sites in accordance, as the drop in COVID-19 infections continues across the country.