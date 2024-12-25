Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

A 17-year-old Jerusalem teen was diagnosed Wednesday with the infantile paralysis strain of the polio virus, Israel’s Health Ministry confirmed at its virus laboratory.

The teen was not vaccinated against polio as part of the routine vaccinations.

Polio is a virus that causes childhood paralysis, which has been eradicated from many countries around the world thanks to effective and safe vaccines that have been known for decades. No child in the State of Israel should suffer from polio in 2024 — and yet, there are still many children, teens and even adults who have not received vaccinations.

“The Jerusalem District of the Ministry of Health continues to conduct an epidemiological investigation, to locate contacts and refer them for polio vaccination if they are not vaccinated,” the ministry said.

The main way to protect children from polio is through inactivated polio vaccination, the ministry emphasized.

“In addition, to prevent further transmission of the virus, it is important to maintain hand hygiene. The Ministry of Health will continue monitoring and update the findings.”

For questions regarding vaccination status and scheduling an appointment for vaccination, Israelis can contact the Health Voice hotline *5400 or the pediatricians at the health insurance offices.

