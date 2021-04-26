Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90.

The State of Israel is among the top five countries ranked on Bloomberg’s COVID Resilience Ranking this month, the news outlet announced.

Israel was ranked in fourth place, out of a total of 53 nations that were ranked in the measure of best and worst places to be in the “pandemic era.”

Advertisement



The ranking is determined by data revealing where COVID-19 is being handled effectively, defined by the least social and economic disruption as well as mortality and testing rates, freedom of movement and access to the vaccine. The rating scale measures performance based on vaccination against the coronavirus as well as the rise or fall in infection rates, and death tolls.

Israel was preceded by Singapore in the top spot, followed by New Zealand and Australia. Taiwan was listed in fifth place.

The Jewish State has seen a dramatic reduction in the coronavirus outbreak due to its early nationwide vaccination campaign.

More than 55 percent of eligible Israeli residents are now fully vaccinated, and life is beginning to return to normal with restaurants and bars open for interior guests. All nature reserves, national parks and sports venues have reopened as well.

The country’s school children have also returned full-time to their classrooms, which no longer mandate capsules to control social distancing in the educational environment. In addition, the Israeli government eliminated the requirement for masks outdoors.

However, international tourists will only be allowed into the country starting from May 23, and even then, only groups will be accepted at first.

Despite all this great news, the US State Department included Israel this month on its list of 148 nations as travel destinations ranked at “Level 4: Do Not Travel.”

The United States, ranked quite far below Israel at number 17, heavily invested in the Trump Administration’s Operation Warp Speed program which invested $18 billion towards the development of the first COVID-19 vaccines. The project has resulted in the inoculation of approximately 35 percent of the American public.

Nevertheless, the American government has bluntly advised its own citizens not to travel anywhere unless truly necessary.

More than one billion doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered around the world; nevertheless, nations such as India have been unable to gain control over the spread of the virus.

At present there are more than 300,000 new infections every day in India, which is facing a “double mutation” strain that has proved to be exceptionally contagious as well as shortages in the supply of oxygen for hospitals.