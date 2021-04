Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

No, these photos are not from Pesach Sheni. Rather it is the Samaritan Passover ceremony on Mount Gerizim, which was held on Sunday evening. The Samaritan calendar is very similar to the Jewish (Rabbinic) calendar, and even though the Samaritan have the same number of leap years in their 19 year lunisolar cycle, those leap years tend to fall out on different years, so the holidays end up separated by a month, such as this year.

Advertisement