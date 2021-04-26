Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90

Israel’s Security Cabinet has authorized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz (a former IDF Chief of Staff) to order a “harsh military response” if rocket fire continues to emanate from Gaza.

Senior Israeli officials told Israel’s Hebrew-language Walla! News diplomatic reporter Barak Ravid that cabinet ministers have approved an operational plan for “significant” action against Hamas.

Advertisement



The IDF Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Major-General Ghasan Alyan and heads of other security agencies informed the ministers that all indications from UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland, Egyptian mediators and officials from other Arab states give the impression that Hamas does not want an escalation in Gaza.

(Alyan took office earlier this month as successor to Maj. Gen. Kamil Abu Rukun, who has concluded three years in the position of COGAT and a total of 42 years in the security services.)

However, a question also exists as to whether Hamas is in fact in control of the enclave at this point.

Sunday night’s rocket barrage is being defined by the IDF as a “stopping point” – the moment from which Hamas allegedly decided to prevent any further escalation – at which a complete halt exists.

If terrorist operatives from Gaza launch any further projectiles at Israel with a “wink” from Hamas, it can be assumed that the response of the Israeli military will consider all of the actions by Gaza terrorists over the past several days.