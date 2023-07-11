Photo Credit: Yossi Zamir / Flash 90

Your local grocery store may be short on Coca-Cola this week.

Angry residents of Bnei Brak blocked Coca-Cola delivery trucks from bringing the company’s product to distribution points in response to a social media post by CEO Nir Levinger expressing public support for anti-government anarchists.

The main Coca-Cola bottling plant is located in Bnei Brak.

The post on social media consisted of a photo posted on Instagram showing an Israeli flag overlaid by a back tee shirt depicting a closed fist, with bright Hebrew lettering that said, “Democracy or Rebellion.”

Up north, residents of Kiryat Shmoneh also returned the favor to protesters from Kibbutz Kfar Giladi. They blocked the entrance to the kibbutz in response to the kibbutz members blocking the roads in protest earlier in the day.

Dozens of anarchists were arrested during Tuesday’s so-called “Day of Disruption” – a moniker sadly like that used by Palestinian Authority terrorist organizations (“Day of Rage”) when they attempt to shut down a region – or the country – to further advance their agendas.

The anti-government anarchists blocked main arteries and attacked people at “protests” across the country, including at Ben Gurion International Airport, where their numbers overwhelmed security forces at the airport.

Despite the chaos, lawmakers at the Knesset managed to continue their work and in its first reading passed the amendment to the long-misused “reasonableness” clause employed by Supreme Court judges to strike down laws they dislike.