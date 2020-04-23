Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90

The death toll from the coronavirus in Israel rose to 191 on Thursday, after a 74-year-old woman and a 94-year-old man passed away overnight at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv. Both arrived from a medical center for Alzheimer’s patients in Ramat Gan.

The number of people infected with the virus in Israel is 14,592, 136 of whom are in serious condition with 107 on artificial ventilators. 94 new cases have been diagnosed as of Thursday morning, while 119 have recovered, which extends to six days the trend of more recoveries than infections in Israel.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the US has reached 849,092 on Wednesday, out of 4,482,434 tested, with 46,784 dead. 22 New deaths were recorded. 84,050 Americans have recovered.

The US is expected to have 50,000 deaths from the coronavirus by the end of this week.

In NY State, 262,268 have been diagnosed with the virus, and 20,354 died. No new deaths were recorded Wednesday.

In California, 18 coronavirus patients died Wednesday and 357 new cases were recorded. The state has seen 37,700 cases as of Wednesday, with 1,437 dead.

There were no new deaths in New Jersey on Wednesday, with 95,865 cases and 5,063 dead.

Alabama saw 18 new cases, with 4 dead on Wednesday.

Nobel prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz warned of a famine in the US as a result of the coronavirus crisis, suggesting “the numbers turning to food banks are just enormous and beyond the capacity of them to supply. It is like a third world country. The public social safety net is not working.”

Summer’s going to be very different in our city this year, but I can promise you one thing: we’re working with @Macys to find a safe way to celebrate the Fourth of July. #AskMyMayor pic.twitter.com/x3X580hpz9 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 22, 2020

NY City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted Wednesday night: “Summer’s going to be very different in our city this year, but I can promise you one thing: we’re working with @Macys to find a safe way to celebrate the Fourth of July.”

If we make a bad move, it’s going to set us back. Frankly, this is no time to act stupidly. Period. I don’t know how else to say it. pic.twitter.com/9njynp3FpK — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 23, 2020

NY Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted Thursday morning: “If we make a bad move, it’s going to set us back. Frankly, this is no time to act stupidly. Period. I don’t know how else to say it.”

Back in Israel, Health Ministry Deputy Director General Prof. Itamar Grotto on Thursday told Army Radio that “chances are that there will be a second wave, which will be bigger than the first wave, here, too. We need to develop the tools to stop this wave in time.”

“We think the easing of the restrictions have been proportionate and will allow us to control the situation, but some of the tools that will allow us to do this are closures,” Grotto said. “I hope we will be able to use this only on a local level, but there is definitely a possibility of the second outbreak and second wave, there is a probability that this will happen.”