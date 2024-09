Photo Credit: Yossi Zeliger/TPS

Israel Police arrested a Palestinian Authority Arab infiltrator on Friday who managed to reach Ramat Gan, posing as a haredi Jewish Israeli.

The 49-year-old suspect was found to be carrying four cell phones, a checkbook, an IDF identity card, a fake identity card, pepper spray and cash.

Advertisement





It was not clear whose IDF fighter’s card the infiltrator was carrying, nor how he acquired it.

An investigation is underway.

Share this article on WhatsApp: