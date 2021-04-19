Photo Credit: Miriam Alster / Flash 90

Israel has signed an agreement with Pfizer for the acquisition of millions of vaccine doses for 2022.

Israel and Pfizer also agreed on an option to acquire additional “millions of vaccine doses,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The supplement that was signed will ensure the continuation of Israel’s ability to deal with the coronavirus at least until the end of 2022, the PMO added.

“There were several obstacles in Israel that we needed to overcome and we found a way to do so,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “If there are no surprises such as coronavirus variants that the vaccines cannot overcome, then we have signed for the acquisition of millions of additional Pfizer vaccines.

“I very much hope that we will also sign soon with Moderna. This means that soon we will have more than enough vaccines for both adults and children. Israel will again lead the world in the fight against the coronavirus. There will be no more lockdowns; we have exited this,” the prime minister added.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein add that he was pleased that “despite the political difficulties, we have reached an agreement with Pfizer. Israel is exiting from the coronavirus thanks to the vaccines,” Edelstein said.

“Israel will continue to lead the fight against the coronavirus in the future as well,” the health minister maintained, adding his thanks to the citizens of Israel for “the impressive response to the vaccination campaign,” and called on those who have yet to be vaccinated to “do so promptly.”