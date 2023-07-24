Photo Credit: Atia Mohammed/Flash90

In a recent interview with the Hamas-affiliated “Palestine” newspaper, senior Hamas official Musa Abu Marzouk shed light on the group’s “multi-arena campaign,” revealing a vision that aims to put Israel in a state of constant instability and vulnerability to various threats.

The strategy involves active unification and participation in the Iranian axis of resistance, and financial stabilization of Gaza through Arab aid.

The multi-arena operation, which requires extensive coordination, has been steadily gaining momentum since Hamas joined Iran’s “Jerusalem axis,” an alliance that also includes Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other proxy militias in Syria, Iraq and Yemen in 2021.

The renewal of Hamas relations with Syria has marked a crucial turning point for the alliance, which serves as Iran’s counterweight to the Abraham Accords.

“We aim for the enemy to live under instability when his interests are under constant threat,” Marzouk said.

The strategy seeks to create multiple fronts against Israel, and already, tensions are rising along the Lebanese border.

Iran plays a significant role in supporting PA Arab terror groups, providing generous support in terms of money, weapons, and technology. As part of the Saudi-Iranian agreement, Hamas leaders visited Saudi Arabia in April to strengthen ties, signaling a shift in relations after years of boycott.

Hamas is also trying to strengthen its presence in Judea and Samaria, considering it the core of its strategy due to the concentration of PA Arab population and direct conflicts with Israelis.

But this has been complicated by its growing rivalry with Islamic Jihad inside the Strip, and a crackdown on terror groups by the Palestinian Authority in Judea and Samaria.

Addressing reports of Algeria’s proposal to transfer oil to Gaza, Abu Marzouk welcomed the initiative and expressed confidence that Egypt would not reject it.