The Israeli Knesset is in recess and the parliamentary building is being worked on. And, despite Ukrainian pressure, it should have stayed that way.

Instead, Knesset members gave in and agreed to host the Ukrainian leader.

After a few brief polite preliminaries, Zelensky once again appropriated the Holocaust, falsely comparing the German Nazi and Ukranian mass murder of Jews to Putin’s invasion.

In a familiar appropriation, Zelensky declared, “Our people are now scattered around the world. They are looking for security. They are looking for a way to stay in peace. As you once searched.”

From there it got worse.

Zelensky repeated the lie that, “You saw Russian missiles hit Kyiv, Babyn Yar. You know what kind of land it is. More than 100,000 Holocaust victims are buried there. There are ancient Kyiv cemeteries. There is a Jewish cemetery. Russian missiles hit there.”

Russian missiles were aimed at an installation obscenely built over the cemetery.

At that point, the speech turned into a smear campaign.

“What is it? Indifference? Premeditation? Or mediation without choosing a party? I will leave you a choice of answer to this question. And I will note only one thing – indifference kills. Premeditation is often erroneous. And mediation can be between states, not between good and evil.”

That was rich coming from the leader of a state that voted in lockstep with Russia against Israel at the UN, and has deep economic links to Iran.

“One can keep asking why we can’t get weapons from you. Or why Israel has not imposed strong sanctions against Russia. Why it doesn’t put pressure on Russian business,” Zelensky demanded.

One can ask why Ukraine keeps funding Iran.

Zelensky’s speech, which the Knesset was bullied into hosting, was a combination of Holocaust revisionism, emotional blackmail, and a smear campaign.

There’s a pretty clear lesson here.

Zelensky is entitled to tell any lie he likes in the hopes of saving his country, but only idiots would provide a forum for him to attack their country.

{Reposted from FrontPageMag}