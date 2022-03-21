Photo Credit: Haim Zach (GPO)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, and a large group of Israeli dignitaries on Monday morning attended the Ben-Gurion International Airport departure ceremony for the Israeli aid delegation that will establish a field hospital in Ukraine, at the cost of about NIS 21 million ($6.5 million). The hospital is designed to meet the daily medical needs of dozens of patients.

Prime Minister Bennett told the departing delegation: “This is a very special morning. I am very moved and happy to be here this morning, together with my friend, the Foreign Minister, to send on its way the aid delegation that will establish a field hospital in western Ukraine.

“Over the past week, all of the wonderful partners here – the Foreign Ministry, the Health Ministry, Sheba and Schneider hospitals, and the Schusterman Family Foundation – have been really working around the clock so that this initiative could happen and be underway.

“There have been several obstacles on the way but we overcame them. It is important for me to point out:

“Israel has been extending its hand to render assistance in the crisis in Ukraine for several weeks now, from the very first moment – in various ways.

“We are managing this unfortunate crisis with sensitivity, generosity, and responsibility while maintaining a balance between the various factors – and they are complex.

“From the very first days, we dispatched assistance planes with many tons of medical equipment, medicine, and other things. We are absorbing olim here, those who are eligible under the Law of Return, and those who are not. Fifteen thousand Ukrainians have already entered the State of Israel. We are opening our doors until the storm passes to give them relief.”

In lieu of a comment on the shameful, anti-Israel speech of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky before the Knesset (Zelensky Attacks Israel, Distorts Holocaust Record, Annoys Yet Another Friendly Country), PM Bennett stressed what Israel has been best at:

“Precisely this morning, I want to state as clearly as possible: the people of Israel and the Israeli public can be proud of the contribution and the assistance of the State of Israel to the citizens of Ukraine. Be proud of all the actions that the State of Israel is doing: Shipments of medicine, establishing a field hospital, actions in other areas – there are not many countries acting on such a scale.

“Israel has the ability and the tools to extend assistance to civilians in the area you will be in, just south of the main highway from Ukraine toward Poland. It is reasonable that you will see refugees that left their homes with very little a few days or weeks before, in the cold, after long and wearying days with considerable emotional difficulties. Beyond the regular medical assistance, an embrace and strength must also be given. The refugee phenomenon is very difficult indeed.

“I would like to thank you. It is clear to me that you will take the initiative there in the field. It is clear to me that you will find various ways – that you had not thought of previously – to render assistance. If “you need to go out to certain places, do so. It is important to me to welcome you back whole and healthy.

“We are here – the Foreign Ministry, the Foreign Minister, the Government of Israel. We are at your disposal day and night, for any issue or problem, 24 hours a day. Do not hesitate to call; the delegation leaders know this.

“On behalf of the Government of Israel and the Israeli public – I would like to thank you. We love you very much.”