The Jewish National Fund revealed rare archival images of the first trees planted in the Land of Israel in the early- and mid-20th century.

On Monday, the Jewish National Fund marked International Forestry Day at the Israeli pavilion in the Dubai Expo 2020. The event was chaired by KKL-JNF Chairman, Avraham Duvdevani.

In honor of KKL-JNF’s 120th anniversary and on the occasion of International Forestry Day, the Jewish National Fund revealed these rare historic images from its archive of the first trees planted in the Land of Israel in the early 20th century and in the country’s first decades.

The pavilion in Dubai held discussion panels and lectures with ecological researchers and forest experts who presented technologies for developing ecosystems for sustainable forests and innovative methods to establish and strengthen desert agriculture and forestry in the Mediterranean basin.

Representatives from various Mediterranean countries attended the event, including Italy, Spain, Greece, Morocco, and Turkey, alongside a representative from the UAE, and discussed common issues regarding the effects of climate change on the basin’s forests and their indirect impact on the economy and society.

Significant collaborations have been created through this productive dialogue about opportunities and challenges, to generate a positive change and find workable solutions to slow down the alarming climate changes that cause, among other things, extreme weather and fires.

