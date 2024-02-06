Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore

In Kamala’s Jihad, I noted her long history of collaborating with Islamists and her pressure campaign on Biden to take more of an anti-Israel stance.

After the Islamic mass murders of over 1,000 Israelis, Kamala returned to pushing “Islamophobia”. In the speech that he delivered three days after the massacres, she urged Biden to include a line about “Islamophobia”… next month in November, she unveiled a push to fight “Islamophobia”, not antisemitism. It was Kamala who pressed Biden to be more open to Islamist groups and their complaints, driving him to profusely apologize for questioning the civilian casualty numbers coming out of Hamas. In Dubai, Kamala claimed that, “too many innocent Palestinians have been killed. Frankly, the scale of civilian suffering and the images and videos coming from Gaza are devastating.” A Politico report described how “a person close to the vice president’s office said she believes the United States should be ‘tougher’ on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.”

Now there’s another Politico report, this one frankly anti-Israel, and it once again notes Kamala’s behavior.

Few in the administration sense the danger more than Vice President Kamala Harris. From holiday parties to a dinner at her residence last month for a group of prominent black men, Harris has been telling sympathetic Democrats outside the White House that she recognizes the political challenge posed by Biden’s unwavering public support for Israel, I’m told by officials familiar with her comments at the events. Harris told people she’s making the case privately for the administration to show more empathy for the plight of innocent Gazans…

This qualifies as undermining the president, not that Biden is capable enough to do anything about it even though one thing he could do to improve his electoral chances would be to jettison her, she’s even more unpopular than he is, and grates on most people’s nerves. But if Biden gets back in the White House, we stand a very good chance of having a President Kamala.

And while Kamala isn’t a dogmatic leftist, she has built much of her career being in their company and pandering to them. Despite the Jewish husband we keep hearing so much about, she was raised by a radical leftist racial nationalist mother, her sister is a militant leftist and the political allies she’s closest to tend to be more of the same.

None of this seems all that important now, but it’s one medical crisis away from becoming extremely important.

{Reposted from FrontPageMag}