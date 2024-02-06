Photo Credit: Basel Awidat / Flash 90

Two IDF soldiers were wounded Tuesday morning by Hezbollah anti-tank missile fire from Lebanon aimed at the area around Moshav Margaliot in the western Galilee region of northern Israel.

Both soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for medical care, and their families were notified, the IDF said, adding that Israeli artillery attacked the sources of the missile fire.

The Iranian proxy continued to fire rockets at northern Israel throughout the day, aiming at the communities of Misgav Am, Margaliot and Rosh Hanikra.

Israeli Air Force fighter jets bombed a Hezbollah military base near the village of Marwahin in southern Lebanon.

Overnight, IDF fighter jets attacked the terrorist organization’s operations facilities near Meiss El Jabal, also in southern Lebanon. IDF artillery also targeted several other sites across the border “to remove potential threats,” the IDF said.