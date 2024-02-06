Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

At 100 years of age, Walter Bingham, a resident of Jerusalem, is an enduring symbol of resilience. He said: “The past is gone. We mustn’t dwell on it. But if you don’t know the past you can’t make the future any better. We can educate, speak to people, to schools. Talking to people about what it means and the consequences of their actions and hope that they will learn from it.”

Lily Ebert, a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, is also 100 years old. She said: “Walter and I are both centenarian Holocaust survivors. We are members of a community that we did not want to be a part of or choose to be a part of – the Holocaust survivor community. We have to live, every day, with the pain of what we went through. We share that understanding, and it is for that reason that meeting the inspirational Walter was so special.”

Walter Bingham met Auschwitz survivor Lily Ebert at her London home last week. Bingham was visiting from Israel to speak at the March of the Living UK film premiere of “Journey of Hope: Retracing the Kindertransport after 85 years.” It tells the remarkable story of three Kindertransport survivors, Walter, 100, Paul Alexander, 88, and George Shefi, 92. Last November they marked 85 years since fleeing Germany without their parents after Kristallnacht.