In June, United States embassies across the world get ready for the biggest patriotic celebration of the year. Flags are taken out of the attic, ironed and hoisted in rainbow swirls across the sky.

From Europe to Latin America to Asia, Africa and Oceania, the new flag of the nation flies across what used to be the worldwide diplomatic outposts of the United States of America.

This is done without regard to the religious feelings or sensibilities of the host nation.

In Vatican City, the U.S. Embassy flew the rainbow flag and tweeted that it “stands with the LBGTQI+ community against discrimination and other forms of persecution because of who they are and whom they love.”

In Jerusalem, outgoing Ambassador Tom Nides cheerfully declared “Shabbat Shalom” from a gay pride parade that featured a drag queen. Nides had made no comment about the murder of Meir Tamari, the 20th person in Israel killed by Islamic terrorists so far this year.

In India, Ambassador Eric Garcetti, the former Los Angeles mayor whose inappropriate nomination had barely survived the scandal of his aide sexually harassing men, broadcast a video in which he raised the pride flag, with more dedication and drama than the Marines at Iwo Jima, before delivering a speech about the importance of the LGBTQ movement.

In Paris, the embassy celebrated “#IncroyableDiversité” while the embassy in Moscow put up a rainbow mural of Biden declaring in Russian that, “Pride is a celebration of generations of LGBTQI+ people, who have fought bravely to live openly and authentically.”

In Port-au-Prince, Haiti, a country where the people are starving, children are being sold as sex slaves and the streets belong to gangs, the white ambassador convened white staff members to attend a Pride Month ceremony. The wind was blowing hard and the participants might have smelled ash, misery and human waste. Some of the locals have taken to setting each other on fire, but surely they appreciated the ambassador’s thoughts on LGBTQ pride.

Few Americans were in attendance since the embassy had previously issued an alert warning tourists not to come “due to kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and poor health care infrastructure.”

But while State Department facilities from Bogota, Columbia to Pretoria, South Africa put aside their pressing business to celebrate Pride Month, and the embassies in Warsaw, Poland and the Philippines joined in, there were notable exceptions from the global celebration of ‘Pride’.

The United States embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia bafflingly neglected Pride Month. In Islamabad, Pakistan, insult was added to injury when the embassy instead commemorated Urs, a festival marking the death of a Sufi saint, without even a single rainbow emoji in view.

The Saudis would seem to be more in need of hearing about gay rights than the Haitians or the French since under Sharia law the penalty for pride is being stoned to death. The Pakistanis could also use a few rainbow flags since they lock up gay people while freeing terrorists.

The Biden administration recently vented its outrage because Uganda passed some laws criminalizing homosexuality. There has been talk of threatening one of the poorest nations in the world with sanctions. But where are the sanctions for Saudi Arabia? Or other Muslim countries?

A decade ago, Brunei brought back Sharia law and the death penalty for homosexuality. The US embassy in Bandar Seri Begawan failed to mention Biden’s views on ‘Pride’ and instead promoted ‘Sports Diplomacy’ through soccer. There are no sanctions for Sharia law.

And no mention of Pride Month in our outreach to the Muslim world.

Pride Month was missing in action in Baghdad, where the U.S. embassy has enough problems since the only thing Iraqi Sunni and Shiite Muslims agree on is trying to kill them. If the Kuwait embassy celebrated the Stonewall riot, they kept it to themselves. No rainbow flags could be seen in Jordan where all the focus was on the royal marriage of its dictator. Nancy Pelosi recorded a message on the marriage, but sadly had nothing to say about LGBT rights.

The same was true in Yemen, currently caught in a civil war between Sunnis and Shiites over who gets to impose Sharia law on whom. Neither side will be particularly interested in any rainbow flags. And Biden isn’t interested in telling either side about ‘Pride Month’.

The US Embassy in Cairo focused on Jill Biden’s visit to Egypt where she met with women wearing hijabs and pretended to understand what they were saying to her. The honored doctor made no mention of the LGBTQ movement to the women in the hijabs.

While the U.S. Embassy in Bern, Switzerland urged, “This month and every month, let us celebrate the pride that powers the movement for LGBTQI+”, the message did not reach the U.S. Embassy in Algiers. “Pride Month is kicking off in the U.S. today! We’d love to know: What does Pride mean to you,” the U.S. Embassy in Brussels asked. But the U.S. Embassy to the UAE instead bafflingly urged the locals to come to Michigan to get degrees in Arabic Language..

But that’s how you get more Muslim Brotherhood members and win elections in Michigan.

To understand the mystery of why some embassies and consulates, but not others, celebrate Pride Month, take a trip to Kabul. Not literally, as that would be a worse idea than visiting Haiti or Baltimore, but via the digital outposts of the nation’s failed diplomatic empire.

In 2021, the US Embassy in Kabul tweeted, “The month of June is recognized as (LGBTI) Pride Month. The United States respects the dignity & equality of LGBTI people & celebrates their contributions to the society. We remain committed to supporting civil rights of minorities, including LGBTI persons. #Pride2021 #PrideMonth.”

In August 2021, the Taliban took Kabul. The embassy ‘saigoned’ itself out of there, but not before costing at least 13 American lives, and is now permanently virtual. The collapse of Afghanistan is not enough to shut down any part of the State Department. Despite being unable to operate in Kabul, the U.S. Embassy continues to conduct its business. Foreign aid, which was 99% of our function in Afghanistan, continues to flow by the billions to the terrorists.

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul has taken the time out to celebrate ‘Mother’s Day’ in Pashtun (a people that believes that mothers should be ‘burkaed’ and beaten, not heard), ‘Asian American, Native Hawaiian, & Pacific Islander Heritage Month’ and ‘World Press Freedom Day’ in a nation where the only free press is living in caves.

Afghans with access to Twitter are informed that there are over 2,700 mosques in America.

Most of those Afghans can only wonder what the hell is wrong with America. The U.S. Embassy in Kabul (not actually in Kabul) believes that the one thing that can give Afghans hope is the knowledge that the Taliban aren’t just taking over in their country, but also in America.

Among all this diplomat-ish nonsense, the one thing you won’t find the U.S. Embassy in Kabul tweeting about is Pride Month or displaying any colorful rainbow flags.

What happened between Pride Month 2021 in Kabul and all the lost pride months since?

Afghanistan, like the rest of the Muslim world, is now fully run under Sharia law. We didn’t have to worry about offending the old puppet regime, but we strive not to offend the Taliban.

There’s no more talk of Pride Month to Afghans, no lesbian studies or any of the stuff that our diplomats used to waste their time on while American boys were fighting and dying in valleys.

The Biden administration will fly its Pride flags in Vatican City and Jerusalem, but you won’t hear about it in Riyadh, Doha, Islamabad or Kabul. In the great intersectional roundabout, Muslims are higher on the totem pole than ever drag queens and not a word must be said to offend them. It’s alright to offend Catholics and Orthodox Jews, but thou shalt not cross a Koranist.

The flags of Pride Month fly from Warsaw to Bogota, and from Oslo to Port-au-Prince, but the army of pride doesn’t venture to hang its banners in Baghdad, and never mind, Benghazi.

Like feminism, the LGBTQ movement stops at the line in the sand drawn by Sharia law.

And the Biden administration, the State Department, and the alphabet soup activists are fine with that, because it was never about rights, but about bringing down western civilization.

There’s no need to hang up flags in Riyadh, when your goal is to destroy Rome and Jerusalem.

