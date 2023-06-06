Photo Credit: Yoav Dudkovitz / TPS

A Haredi man, age 60, was stabbed in Jerusalem on Tuesday afternoon. The man was stabbed near a gas station at the entrance to the city near Weizmann blvd., and made his way to the gas station seeking help.

He was lightly to moderately wounded with a penetrating stab wound. He says he did not see who stabbed him.

Advertisement





Police currently suspect the attack was criminal and not terror, according to Channel 14 reporter Hillel Biton Rosen.

Police found and arrested the attacker, a 62-year-old man, a short time later. The knife he used was also found.