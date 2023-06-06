Photo Credit: Omer Kaplan

Nefesh B’Nefesh held a festive “Homecoming Barbecue” in Englewood, NJ on Monday, for Olim from the Tri-state area who will be making Aliyah during the summer months. The barbecue was one of three festive events held by Nefesh B’Nefesh this past week, with two more in Miami and Toronto. Participants enjoyed a fun afternoon with a variety of booths and food stations while getting an opportunity to speak with Nefesh B’Nefesh representatives in preparation for their upcoming Aliyah.

The barbecue was attended by more than 400 individuals from across the Tri-state area, including the soon-to-be Olim and their extended families. Some 2000 Olim are expected to make Aliyah with Nefesh B’Nefesh over the summer months. In addition to its annual charter flight, Nefesh B’Nefesh has organized 9 group Aliyah flights for small groups of between 30-60 olim, as well as more than 40 individual Aliyah flights for Olim who prefer to arrive with a small group or independently. There are also hundreds more Olim who will be making Aliyah from within Israel through the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, with help from Nefesh B’Nefesh representatives.

The Englewood barbecue was organized in partnership with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, KKL, and JNF-USA. Ofir Sofer, Also on hand was Israel’s Minister of Aliyah and Integration, his ministry’s Director-General Avichai Kahana, Minister in the Ministry of Labor Rabbi Yoav Ben-Tzur, and Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh Rabbi Yehoshua Fass.

The special barbecue followed the annual Celebrate Israel Parade in New York City a day earlier, but no anarchists were present to ruin the fun.

“I was excited to greet the hundreds of new Olim who will be immigrating to Israel this summer through Nefesh B’Nefesh at their event in New Jersey this week,” said Minister Sofer. “The immigrants who choose to embark on these new paths have had to make difficult decisions, but I am sure Aliyah has been their best one. As Israel’s Minister of Aliyah and Integration, I see the task of absorbing new immigrants of the highest importance. Together with our Ministry’s resources, we will ensure, with God’s help, the best acclimation possible for all new immigrants.”

“It is heartwarming to celebrate with hundreds of soon-to-be-Olim in their hometowns while witnessing the support and pride being expressed by their closest families in anticipation of their imminent move to Israel,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass. “We are privileged to be a part of the Aliyah story for thousands of Olim as they embark on this journey and look forward to hosting them very soon in their new homes in Israel.”