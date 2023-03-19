Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

Having exhausted most of the federal resources in pursuing charges they couldn’t prove, process crimes that weren’t criminal and cases that had no crimes attached to them, the ball has partly passed to the states.

(Although Jack Smith’s Special Counsel investigation is the last great hope of the Mueller fanboys.)

Clumsy amateurish efforts have advanced in New York and Georgia that make little effort to disguise the fact that they exist purely to bolster the political status of the local officials involved.

The impending arrest comes from Alvin Bragg, a prosecutor so “progressive” that even Soros’ people emailed me to disassociate themselves from him the last time I wrote about him. (It’s pretty bad when even Soros doesn’t want his name linked to yours.) Bragg ran on a platform of not arresting criminals and he’s delivered.

Bragg was so bad that the city’s black female commissioner sent out an email warning that, “the new charging policies of the Manhattan District Attorney effectively decriminalizes much of the conduct that New Yorkers are asking the police to address,”

Stories like these regularly pop up.

A man accused of raping his teenage relative secured a sweetheart plea deal from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg — and then went on to allegedly sexually terrorize five people in the Bronx just a month later, The Post has learned.

Bragg is pretty good at not charging criminals, but he’s no good at charging them.

The good news of the 7th year of this kind of lawfare is that it’s devolved down to the D-team. Bragg will get his booking photo and nothing else because he has no case.

As Jonathan Turley notes, “Although it may be politically popular, the case is legally pathetic. Bragg is struggling to twist state laws to effectively prosecute a federal case long ago rejected by the Justice Department against Trump over his payment of “hush money” to former stripper Stormy Daniels. In 2018 (yes, that is how long this theory has been around), I wrote how difficult such a federal case would be under existing election laws. Now, six years later, the same theory may be shoehorned into a state claim.”

Bragg, as terrible as he is, originally acknowledged that the case was a non-starter. He’s using it to boost his popularity. And while the sight of Trump being arrested will outrage and infuriate many, as it should, it’s really a sign of just how much the TDS lawfare has run out of steam.

They know that they have no case, but the media will desperately squeeze some more juice out of the dried orange by emphasizing the reactions of Trump supporters and warnings of violence.

Turley again.

A Section 175 charge would normally be a misdemeanor. The only way to convert it into a Class E felony requires a showing that the “intent to defraud includes an intent to commit another crime or to aid or conceal the commission thereof.” That other crime would appear to be the federal election violations which the Justice Department previously declined to charge. The linkage to a federal offense is critical for another reason: Bragg’s office ran out of time to prosecute this as a misdemeanor years ago; the statute of limitations is two years. Even if he shows this is a viable felony charge, the longer five-year limitation could be hard to establish.

Motivated federal prosecutors who can indict a ham sandwich didn’t want to touch this. Their NYC counterparts are not up to this game. They’re going to lose but they’ll get as much publicity as they can out of it.

