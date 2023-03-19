Photo Credit: MDA

A 64-year-old Israeli man was wounded Sunday evening when his vehicle came under a hail of large rocks hurled by Palestinian Authority terrorists near the Doar Junction.

The attack took place on Route 463 near the Jewish community of Dolev in the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council district.

Advertisement





Despite his wounds, the driver managed to continue driving his damaged vehicle and reached the Hashmonaim checkpoint, where he reported the event to Israeli military personnel.

The victim was treated at the scene for an injury to a limb by medics from the Magen David Adom emergency medical service and then was taken to a nearby hospital for further care.

IDF soldiers launched a search for the attackers.