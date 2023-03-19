Photo Credit: Aryeh King / Facebook

The Israeli government has approved a one-time, temporary order labeling fireworks as explosive devices for a period of nine months.

The order was proposed by Labor Minister Yoav Ben Tzur in cooperation with National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

The decision will allow the country’s security forces to ban fireworks during the upcoming Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which begins later this week and which traditionally triggers an escalation in terrorist attacks on Israelis.

It is hoped that banning fireworks will prevent Arab rioters and terrorists from using them as weapons in attacks.

“We made a commitment [to do this] and we are keeping it,” National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said following the meeting, according to Israel’s Channel 14 News.

“This is an important step to take ahead of [the Islamic holy month of] Ramadan,” he said.

“We will give the security forces and police all the available tools to fight terrorism. We will increase enforcement and punitive measures, and draw a clear line in the fight against weapons and explosives,” he added.

In the United States, fireworks have long been classified as explosive materials by the Bureau of Alcohol, tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.