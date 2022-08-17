To our previous list of endorsements for the August 23 New York State primary elections, we add Maria Danzilo.

Danzilo is running as the Democratic Party’s candidate for the New York Senate in District 47, which covers the West Side of Manhattan including the Upper West Side, Hell’s Kitchen, and Hudson Yards. She is a strong supporter of Israel, urges rolling back the disastrous bail reform law of 2019 (and giving judges more discretion to hold defendants on bail), and lowering taxes.

Her opponent, incumbent Brad Hoylman, is one of the leading lights of the progressive movement and was a principal architect of the 2019 bail law.

We urge our readers to support Maria Danzilo on August 23.