Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

The IDF destroyed the newly built Haredi (Ultra-Orthodox) settlement of “Derech Emuna” near Metzad in eastern Gush Etzion, on Wednesday morning, according to a Rotter report. Some 100 people were involved in building the fledgling community on Sunday for the first dozen families. It was also the first time in recent history that Haredi Jews became involved as a group in building new settlements in Judea and Samaria.

Unfortunately, despite the policy of destroying Jewish construction, the illegal Arab construction around Efrat and all of Judea and Samaria are still untouched. And the government has not removed the illegal Bedouin shanty town of Khan al-Ahmar near Maaleh Adumim.