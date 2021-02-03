The Jewish Press joins in mourning the death of Rabbi Dr. Abraham Twerski, scion of prominent chassidic dynasties – among others he was a direct descendant of the founder of the illustrious Chernobyl Chassidus.

Rabbi Twerski was a Talmudic scholar and a medical doctor with a specialty in psychiatry who became a leading authority on the treatment of drug addiction and other forms of addictive behavior. The author of more than 60 books, he explored the relationship between chassidic teachings and human psychology, drawing in large measure on the chassidic-based teachings and parenting insights of his father, a distinguished chassidic figure and personality.

Rabbi Dr. Twerski was perhaps best known for his work on self-help topics including happiness, self-esteem, and marital issues and how they related to the chassidic understanding of the human condition and worldview of devotion to Hashem. His written works are a veritable treasure trove of anecdotes, based on the teachings of the Hasidic masters, to today’s all too common rootlessness.

May his memory be a blessing.