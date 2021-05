The Jewish Press mourns the deaths of those who perished in the Meron tragedy. They were fathers, young men, and boys – each a world unto himself.

The heartbreak and grief in so many families is unimaginable. And even as we believe there is an overarching divine plan driving human history, it seems inexplicable that this would have happened to people who gathered to celebrate and venerate the transcendent Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai.

May their memories be a blessing.