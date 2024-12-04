Photo Credit: Courtesy

The president, president-elect, senators, representatives, state legislators, as well as friends and family here in the U.S. have all reacted with dismay, shock, and disbelief that 21-year-old Capt. Omer Maxim Neutra was declared dead by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday after being killed near Nir Oz, a kibbutz near the country’s southern border, on October 7, 2023, during the Hamas massacre.

Omer was a tank platoon commander in the IDF’s 77th Battalion of the 7th Brigade. His disabled tank was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade fired by Hamas terrorists. Omer’s parents, Orna and Daniel, and brother, Ronen, reacted with resolve and sadness upon hearing the news of how their son died.

“While attempting to defend the border and protect the local residents and workers under siege, we expected our leaders to demonstrate the same courage displayed so bravely by Omer and rise to the occasion on behalf of those who were killed and kidnapped, just as our beloved Omer showed until the very end. Our grief is heavy. We are so proud of how Omer fought to the end,” the Neutra family wrote in a statement. “We call upon the Israeli government to work with President Biden and President-elect Trump to use all of their leverage and resources to return all 101 hostages, living and deceased, to their families as soon as possible.”

One of Omer’s friends passed through the Albany area recently and shared his thoughts about what happened.

“Omer is on my mind all the time. He’s the face that I think of out of this entire tragedy. The hostage situation is something different. I’ve lost several friends throughout the war and it may be terrible to say this, but I thank G-d at least they’re not suffering. At least they’re in a peaceful place,” Ira Kohler, 24, a Plainview, Long Island resident, told The Jewish Press. “We served in the IDF at the same time. I was in the paratrooper unit. He was in the tank unit. He became a commander and then he became an officer.”

This is one instance where the bonds of friendship will never break. “Omer and I grew up as friends together. We’re from the same town and went to the same school. We went to the same synagogue. We went to the same camp. Our families were especially close. We did Shabbat many times together. We would be at their house and they would be at ours,” Kohler said. “What’s really special with Omer and me is that the two of us have parallel lives. We lived the same lives together in school, our synagogue in our hometown, and then we both decided to move to Israel and enlist in the IDF. I went to college first at the University of Delaware. I graduated in three years with a degree in economics. He decided to take a gap year in Israel and enlist in the IDF where I went after college.”

Kohler served with the 890th Battalion of the Paratrooper Brigade. He is still struggling with the news of his friend’s death, wondering “Why him and not me?”

“My unit was supposed to begin our post guarding the Gaza border starting on November 5, 2023. I always think that if this happened on November 7 and not October 7, he would not have been there. I would have been there and I could have been killed or taken hostage. If this happened another day, this could have been me and I wouldn’t be thinking about whether he suffered or not,” Kohler said.

A newly elected assemblyman, a former IDF soldier, has a parallel history to Omer. Daniel Norber (R – Great Neck, Nassau County) was born in the United States and raised in Israel. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in government, diplomacy, and strategy from Reichman University in Herzliya, Israel. Like Omer, his grandparents survived the Holocaust. Norber’s mother escaped Communism in the Soviet Union. Norber, 45, served as a staff sergeant in Israel’s military police. He returned to Long Island in 2001.

“As a former IDF soldier it was a gut punch for me,” Norber, who is married with four children, told The Jewish Press. “Omer Neutra is one of us and it feels like a limb has been taken away. He’s an American, he’s an Israeli, he’s a Jew, he’s a Long Islander, so we’re very much connected to what is going on and I’m feeling terrible. He was a lone soldier. When I moved to Israel, I was a lone soldier. I absolutely know what kind of sacrifice it is when you leave your country and you want to just, without even thinking about it twice, go and serve in a country that needs a defense. He should have grown up to be my age. It’s disastrous for all of us. His body is there so at some point now the goal is to bring him home any way we can. I think he should be close to his family. His family is on Long Island. They should have a place to visit as often as they can.”

One state senator who represents Plainview was philosophical about Omer’s death. “As difficult time as this is, we can at least take solace in the fact that Omer died a hero doing what he was passionate about and doing what he loved – that is, defending his homeland and defending a way of life that we can all draw inspiration from,” Senator Steven Rhoads, 55 (R – Bellmore, Nassau County) told The Jewish Press. “I feel so terribly for the family who for 423 days had hoped that he was simply just being held hostage and then to get this news. It’s heartbreaking.” He said the legislature would seek passage of a resolution for Omer in the new session.

The Jewish day school community is also mourning the loss of Omer Neutra. “Like many others, Omer’s strong sense of self and identity stemmed from his Jewish day school and entire rich Jewish education, which continues to ensure that the Diaspora community is always connected to Israel,” said Paul Bernstein, chief executive officer of the Manhattan-based Prizmah Center for Jewish Day Schools.

The congressman representing Plainview offered his sympathy to the Neutra family. “This family has soldiered on through alternating deep sorrow and hopefulness, crushing anxiety and steely determination. Now they must face the deep grief of the loss of their son and brother,” said Congressman Tom Suozzi, 62 (D – Glen Cove, Nassau County). “I have prayed for Omer and his family, and I ask all of you to join me in holding the Neutra family close as they seek to find peace and meaning in this tragedy.”

Omer graduated from the Schechter School of Long Island in Williston Park. An avid athlete, he captained the basketball, volleyball, and soccer teams and led his youth group, USY. Ronen and Orna Neutra were Suozzi’s guests at President Joe Biden’s 2024 State of the Union address.

Assemblywoman Nily Rozic, 38 (D – Fresh Meadows, Queens) was born in Jerusalem and emigrated to the United States with her parents at an early age. “This is the news no parent should ever have to receive,” she wrote in a statement. “Omer’s murder is a gut-wrenching reminder of the profound loss suffered on October 7 to our families and community. We are all heartbroken. Omer Neutra’s life was filled with the vibrant energy and aspirations of a young man deeply connected to his community, his heritage, and his family – that’s how he will be remembered. We will not rest until Omer is brought home for a proper burial,” she concluded.

“I am devastated by this tragic news and want to express my deepest condolences to Ronen and Orna Neutra, along with their family and loved ones as they begin the process of mourning,” said Assemblyman Charles Lavine, 77 (D – Glen Cove, Nassau County). “As we continue to pray for the safe return of all the kidnapped Israelis and Americans and support Israel in its battle for survival, we honor the memory of this true hero who gave his life in the defense of democracy.” Lavine also serves as president of the New York Chapter of the National Association of Jewish Legislators and is a member of the National Association of Jewish Legislators Board of Directors.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D – Buffalo) ordered flags on state buildings to be flown at half-staff on the day of the funeral.

“Omer was barbarically murdered by Hamas,” said Hochul in a prepared statement. “We pray that his body can be returned to his family, who have been speaking out for him and all hostages since that horrific day. This dreadful news shakes all New Yorkers to our core. I’ve met with Omer’s brave family and learned so much about this incredible young man. As we mourn this tragedy, let us continue to pray for the safe return of the remaining hostages, an end to the war without Hamas in power and a lasting peace.”

Assemblyman Ari Brown, 49 (R – Cedarhurst, Nassau County) called on the Biden administration to step up its efforts and engage directly with Israeli officials to bring all hostages home safely. “Families like Omer’s are suffering and Washington’s response has been shamefully inadequate,” Brown wrote in a statement. “As a father, grandfather, and proud member of the Jewish community, I will continue to advocate for the safe return of every hostage and ensure our government fulfills its responsibility to protect its citizens and stand with Israel.”

Norber said he is recalling the events of 45 years ago, when Ronald Reagan got elected [in 1980] and there were hostages in Iran back. “The moment he got sworn in they didn’t think twice and they brought the hostages home and the Iranians released the hostages. I’m being cautiously optimistic about the same thing happening this time,” Norber said. “I know that Trump will be more forceful in his demand that the hostages should be released. I’m pretty sure he will do a better job than Biden in that manner.”

Norber may be correct, at least judging from the statement Trump issued. “If the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against humanity,” Trump wrote. “Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied history of the United States of America. Release the hostages now!”

Biden offered a softer tone in his remarks. “Omer planned to return to the United States for college (Binghamton University). He dreamed of dedicating himself to building peace. I will not stop working to bring your loved ones back home where they belong,” Biden wrote in a prepared statement.

On Tuesday, December 3, a memorial service was held at the Syosset-based Midway Jewish Center, the congregation where the Neutra family and friends attend services. It is a Conservative-egalitarian congregation. The memorial service was attended by Governor Hochul, a plethora of elected officials, and residents from the community. The spiritual leader of Midway Jewish Center is Rabbi Dr. Joel Levenson, who officiated at the memorial service.

May Omer Neutra’s memory be for a blessing. May his family be comforted with the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem.

