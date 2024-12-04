Photo Credit: IDF

The Israeli Air Force announced Tuesday the elimination of the Hezbollah terrorist who represented Iran’s Lebanese proxy in the group’s dealings with the Syrian Army.

“The Syrian regime has actively supported Hezbollah, allowing the smuggling of weapons into Lebanon and endangering Syrian and Lebanese civilians.

“Jama’a was a key figure in the terrorist group that supported these operations,” the IDF said.

Salman Nemer Jama’a was eliminated in an intelligence-guided strike. He held various positions in the terrorist organization over the past several years, particularly those involving links to the Syrian military.

Jama’a previously served as the group’s head of intelligence in the al-Khiam area, head of operations in the group’s Damascus command center, and most recently as the group’s representative to the Syrian military.

The latter role included responsibility for coordinating the transfer of weapons from Syria to Hezbollah in Lebanon over the past year, a position which involved close contact with high-ranking Syrian government officials.

“The elimination of Salman Nemer Jama’a degrades both Hezbollah’s presence in Syria and ongoing efforts to increase its strength,” the IDF said.

