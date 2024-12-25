Photo Credit: IDF

Under the shadow of the war in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Syria, the Israel Defense Forces are preparing for the holiday of Chanukah.

In the past few weeks, the IDF Rabbinate worked to distribute more than 120,000 aluminum menorahs and colored candles to IDF bases and soldier encampments throughout the country, from north to south, even in enemy territory. Additionally, some 18,000 olive-oil menorahs with pre-filled oil vials were distributed, along with 14,500 glass boxes to protect menorahs from exposure to the elements and 2,300 additional giant menorahs for public lightings on IDF bases. In an exciting first, 3,500 tactical menorahs – specially designed and produced this year in light of the war – were delivered to soldiers in active combat zones.

Advertisement





“In preparation for Chanukah, IDF rabbis are distributing menorahs and candles so that every soldier who wishes to light candles can do so,” said the IDF Rabbinate. “Central lightings will be conducted at every base, as well as at all makeshift encampments on the frontlines.”

Remarkably, significantly more menorahs are being distributed this year than last, despite far fewer reservists being in service than there was last holiday season. The intervening year also enabled the development of the aforementioned tactical menorahs, which soldiers did not have last Chanukah.

The tactical menorah enables lighting with olive oil and includes a “glass” box to protect the flames from the elements. It looks exactly like any other such menorah but with adaptations for soldiers. Instead of glass, it is made of transparent, durable plexiglass, whose parts can be easily assembled like a puzzle. The menorah can be disassembled and reconstructed in just 20 seconds, with all parts fitting into the soldier’s gear for seamless transport during combat missions.

The IDF Rabbinate also published emergency guidelines for lighting Chanukah candles in a time of war, particularly for those fighting on the front lines in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria. The regulations established by the IDF Rabbinate are determined on the basis of the battlefield realities. Traditional parameters of Jewish law are evaluated in light of updated situational assessments which IDF Chief Rabbi Eyal Krim is privy to. Only after analyzing all the relevant, unique factors can decisions of Jewish law be made during wartime by the IDF Rabbinate.

The IDF Rabbinate’s guidelines aim to answer many of the countless questions of Jewish law it has received in recent weeks regarding how to best fulfill the mitzvah of lighting Chanukah candles during wartime. For example, a lesser-known law of lighting is that it only applies to one situated in a place of residence. So, do soldiers temporarily dwelling in tents light a menorah? What about if they’re sleeping under the open sky? And what if they’re on a small naval boat?

The IDF Rabbinate determined that “soldiers staying in the field and sleeping under the open sky, as well as soldiers sailing on a small, uncovered boat without basic living conditions, are exempt from lighting Chanukah candles. If there are 10 soldiers or more in one place, they are permitted to conduct a public lighting at their gathering location.”

However, soldiers staying in places suitable for dwelling, even temporarily, such as in a temporary tent in gathering areas, in an armored vehicle such as a tank, guard booths, scout tents or sheds, may light candles with a blessing. In these circumstances, soldiers should be careful to place the candle in a location that makes it clear it was lit for Chanukah and not simply to provide illumination. The IDF Rabbinate has published detailed analyses in Hebrew of the relevant areas of Jewish law supporting these conclusions.

How about lighting in enemy houses in Gaza or Lebanon? According to the IDF Rabbinate, soldiers on an active battlefield are exempt from lighting Chanukah candles because they are preoccupied with the mitzvah of helping Israel from the enemy’s hand. However, if it is possible to do so without any risk – explicit approval from a commander with the rank of lieutenant colonel or higher is required – they are permitted to light a Chanukah candle in a house in which they stayed during the day.

The IDF Rabbinate emphasized: “The unit’s rabbis are providing immediate responses to all soldiers and providing menorahs to every corner of the theater of operations so that our soldiers can celebrate Chanukah with great joy. We are filled with hope that light will triumph over darkness soon in our days!”

Share this article on WhatsApp: