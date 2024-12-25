Photo Credit: Anna Zvereva / Flickr

An Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) passenger plane en route from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan. 25 people survived the crash.

An Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane flying from Baku to Grozny crashed in Aktau, local media reports. Prior to this, it had requested an emergency landing.

In a statement, AZAL reported that an Embraer 190 aircraft, operating a flight from Baku to Grozny, was forced to make an emergency landing approximately 3 kilometers from Aktau.

Preliminary findings suggest the crash was caused by a collision with a flock of birds, according to the airline’s statement. 37 nationals of Azerbaijan, six from Kazakhstan, three from Kyrgyzstan, and 16 from Russia were on board. The plane was carrying 67 people, including five crew members.

The Kazakh Emergency Ministry reported that the aircraft caught fire following the crash, with emergency responders actively working to extinguish the blaze. Preliminary reports indicate that there are survivors.

“Fifty-two personnel and 11 equipment units from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan have been deployed. Upon arrival, the aircraft was found ablaze. Rescue operations are ongoing, and information about the victims is being clarified,” the ministry stated.

