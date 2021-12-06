<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/59VVM668ydA?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Orthodoxed is a documentary about a young Jewish man named Berel Solomon. It chronicles his journey from a drug dealer and prince of the nightclub business to becoming a Lubavitcher chassid.

The documentary interviews key people in Berel’s life, who helped him along his journey. You get to experience his transformation from multiple vantage points. His parent’s perspective. His former boss, the nightclub owner’s perspective. His family and friends’ perspectives, and the celebrities he’s worked with along the way.

Advertisement



The inspiration for this documentary comes from Berel’s intense desire to spread the light of Torah in the world. As well as to combat the negative barrage of Netflix videos against the Orthodox Jewish community. Enjoy this documentary; A transformation from darkness to light.