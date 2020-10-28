Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Let’s End This Disaster

It’s disheartening that The Jewish Press endorsed President Trump for reelection. Regardless of his supposed achievements, Trump has done much harm to the United States. Among many other things, he downplayed the pandemic so that the U.S. now has a higher coronavirus death rate than most other countries.

Advertisement



George Bush, John McCain, and Mitt Romney have rebuked Trump, and numerous members of previous Republican administrations have endorsed Biden. John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser, even said, “I hope [history] will remember him as a one-term president who didn’t plunge the country irretrievably into a downward spiral we can’t recall from.”

The Jewish Press was right in stating that the choice is straightforward: Biden, unlike Trump, is decent and empathetic and would be an able leader. Vote for Joe Biden.

Alan Weintraub

Cyanide Over Broccoli

Blaming Trump for the corona pandemic – as Biden has been doing – makes as much sense as the other phony accusations leveled against Trump during his presidency. This unpredictable virus is surging throughout the globe – even among countries that have had total lockdowns – but somehow here in the U.S. it’s Trump’s fault?

Biden’s website lists his agenda: end gun violence, pursue racial economic equity, reduce health care costs, fix our bankruptcy system, strengthen rural America… The list goes on endlessly. Exactly what in Biden’s background remotely suggests he is capable of accomplishing any of this?

Nothing! His record as vice president is actually dismal.

According to the New York Post, “Joe Biden’s family [racked] up arrests for drugs and drunk driving.” Other reports claim the Biden family has been operating for 30 years much like a crime family. How can any intelligent person even think of voting for Biden? His “agenda” is phony while his unwholesome past is real.

Trump, on the other had, does not even need to lay out his agenda. His record is filled with accomplishments. To vote for Biden simply because you don’t like Trump is like saying, “I don’t like broccoli, so I’ll take cyanide.”

Josh Greenberger

Brooklyn, NY

Spot On Editorial

Your editorial advocating Donald Trump’s re-election was a masterpiece. It covered every significant aspect of the differences between the candidates.

If Donald Trump’s hasn’t established his bonafides for re-election, no president ever has or will. Have any of us, including his detractors, ever seen a president fulfill all his campaign promises, and then some?

As for Biden: Kenny Rogers told us in a song that you have to know “when to fold.” Biden should have taken this advice to heart before running for president. In addition to his son’s highly questionable business dealings – and their effect on Biden’s decision-making while serving as vice president – Biden’s cognitive ability is uncertain.

Meanwhile, for a year and a half, Biden essentially told energy workers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and other states that they would be put out of business if he were elected. No fracking and coal and gas must go. This promise made his hard-left base extremely happy.

Now that he’s facing the prospect that these voters will pull the lever for Trump, however, Biden is flip-flopping, promising that there both will be and won’t be an assault on the energy industry.

It’s interesting, though, that Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have remained very quiet about Biden’s reversal. Doesn’t that tell us that Biden has every intention of fulfilling his original promise?

Myron Hecker

Surrounded By Buffoons

The latest ongoing feud between Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio reminds me of “Stuck In The Middle With You” by the band Stealers Wheel.

The words “Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right, here I am stuck in the middle with you” from the song perfectly sum up the chaos and gridlock in the Big Apple.

Cuomo and deBlasio might both benefit by going to therapy to deal with their respective anger problems and inability to get along. In the meantime, eight million Big Apple residents continue to suffer.

Larry Penner

Great Neck, NY

Puzzled by Congressional Endorsement

The Jewish Press made the right call last week in calling for President Trump’s reelection. He has done a lot for our country and has demonstrated through his words and actions his friendship to the Jewish people and his appreciation of their contributions to this country.

However, I am somewhat perplexed by your endorsement of members of Congress like Grace Meng who voted to impeach the president and demonstrated strong opposition to his political agenda. While I acknowledge her many contributions to the Jewish community, she is an enabler of the radical left.

Alan Fenster

Morality Candidates

New Yorkers seeking to combat the relentless attacks by the Left against Torah values and religious education should help elect suitable candidates for the highly strategic New York State Senate.

These include pro-family Republican Col. Tom Sullivan in Queens who’s running against Joseph Adabbo, a liberal Democrat who, among other things, voted to elevate LGBT entitlements.

Another extremely qualified, pro-morality candidate is Republican Bill Weber in Rockland County running against open LGBT proponent Elijah Reichlin-Melnick.

Both of these Republican candidates are committed to defending our religious institutions and religious rights from LGBT and other assaults. They are also committed to promoting a range of decent social and public safety policies.

Rabbi Noson Shmuel Leiter

Monsey, NY

When Murder Became Wrong

In a recent column, Rabbi Francis Nataf suggests that Kayin wasn’t punished by G-d with death for killing Hevel because Kayin could legitimately claim ignorance as to the nature of his crime.

He bases this hypothesis on the absence of a clear command from G-d to Adam not to murder. The Gemara says this command is inherent in Genesis 2:16, but Rabbi Nataf argues it may have been a subliminal message rather than a direct command.

Why, though, would G-d transmit an unclear message on murder? It boggles the mind! The Oral Law was always taught in conjunction with the Written Law. The two were transmitted as one unit. There can be no doubt that Kayin was told of the prohibition against murder.

Furthermore, G-d did indeed punish Cain with death. On the words “shivasayim yukam” (Genesis 4:15), Rashi explains that “only after seven generations will [Hashem] execute [His] vengeance upon [Cain] when Lemech, one of his descendants, will rise and slay him.”

As to Rabbi Nataf’s question about why G-d needed to command Noach about murder if he already told Adam not to kill, the Ramban gives an answer: Since Noach was given permission to slaughter animals for food, G-d had to tell him that the prohibition of killing humans remains in place.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident…” Even without a command, Kayin should have realized murder was wrong. Our divine image makes us intuitively aware of minimum standards of ethical behavior. Nothing could be more clear than the immorality of murder.

Rabbi Mordechai Bulua

Trump Doesn’t Love You

I saw a news clip from a recent Trump rally that showed a man with no mask sitting shoulder to shoulder with scores of other Trump supporters, many of whom were also not wearing masks.

This man had a super wide smile of sheer happiness on his face, and the words on his T-shirt perfectly matched his countenance: “We love Trump.”

I’m sorry to have to break the news to this man, but it doesn’t look like Trump loves you back. If he did, he wouldn’t have so many of you so close together while he remains distanced.

That’s not to say that Trump is without love. But it seems that a significant amount of that love is saved for the apple of his eye – himself.

Alan Howard

Have We Forgotten About the Unborn?

In reading Adam L. Fuller and Rabbi Steven Pruzansky’s reasons for why Jews should vote for President Trump, I was extremely disappointed to see that neither mentioned what should be the paramount reason: Trump is proudly pro-life.

The sanctity of life is central to Judaism, and President Trump has probably saved millions of lives with his numerous pro-life executive actions.

If Biden and Harris – the most pro-abortion ticket in U.S. history – get elected, the holocaust of unborn children which has been going on since Roe v. Wade in 1973 will increase in dramatic fashion as they both adamantly support abortion up to birth for any reason whatsoever (imagine a full-term baby being dismembered!).

Bruce Berensky