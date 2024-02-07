Photo Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

It is common in many Orthodox circles to wear black clothing, such as a black hat, suit, socks, and shoes. This is often true on both Shabbat and weekdays. But it is even more common in such circles to wear black, or dark clothing, specifically on Shabbat and Yom Tov.

However, most sources seem to imply that white is the preferred color for Shabbat clothing.1 This was the custom in Talmudic times.2 The Arizal taught that one should wear four white garments on Shabbat, which are intended to correspond to the four-letter “Shem Havaya.”3 It is also taught that wearing white clothes on Shabbat atones for sins of a sexual nature.4

How and when did things change?

The Shulchan Aruch merely says that one should wear nice clothing on Shabbat. There is no mention of a color preference.5 Other authorities seem to say that the color of one’s clothing is unimportant, and one should simply follow local custom. It is also argued that white is no longer considered to be a color of significance for clothing.6 Some suggest that dark clothing has become a color of dignity nowadays and that is why one’s clothes should be black, especially on Shabbat. For example, litigation lawyers in Israel are required to wear a black suit and white shirt. It is also the color of judges’ attire worldwide. Dark-colored suits are also the protocol when formal wear is called for in the secular world. As such, perhaps it is an appropriate color for Shabbat clothes.

It is also suggested that wearing white clothes on Shabbat nowadays could be seen as yehura, meaning arrogant or condescending, considering that normative practice is not to do so. Indeed, as a general rule, when normative practice is not in accordance with certain opinions or sources, one should not follow such sources no matter how eminent they may be. This is because doing so is likely to convey a “holier than thou” attitude, as if to say that normative Jewish practice is not religious enough.7 Only one who is especially meticulous in the observance of mitzvot and Kabbalah should wear all white on Shabbat.8 A number of authorities rule that wearing a white shirt on Shabbat suffices to comply with the requirement to wear white garments on Shabbat.9

Ultimately, there is no color requirement for Shabbat clothes, and they may be of any color. The only requirement is that one have specially designated clothing exclusively for Shabbat that are as nice and dignified as one can afford.10 All this refers to one’s outer garments. One need not have specially designated undergarments for Shabbat,11 though it is commendable not to wear any item of clothing on Shabbat that one wears on weekdays.12 It is also commendable to have Shabbat shoes, though it is not truly required.13 One who does not have a special pair of shoes for Shabbat should polish one’s shoes before Shabbat to ensure that they are clean and nice.14 Having a special Shabbat kippah is also commendable.15 With the exception of a brit16 (and some include a wedding), one should not wear one’s Shabbat clothes on ordinary weekdays.17

The Kabbalists teach that the quality of the clothes we will be given in the World to Come will correspond to the quality of the clothes we wore on Shabbat in our lifetime.18 There does not seem to be any color preference for women’s Shabbat clothes. Any color has always been acceptable as long as it conforms to the rules of tzniut.19 One of the reasons we wear Shabbat clothes is to be constantly reminded that it is Shabbat, which helps prevent any accidental Shabbat violations.20

Having beautiful clothes for Shabbat is a fulfillment of “honoring Shabbat.”21 The Shabbat clothes should be put on after one has bathed in honor of Shabbat, which should be done as close to Shabbat as possible.22 One must wear one’s Shabbat clothes even if one is all alone for Shabbat, as the clothes are worn in honor of Shabbat, not in honor of other people. The Shabbat clothes should be worn until after Havdalah,23 and some wear them until after eating the Melaveh Malka meal.24 Some even continue to wear them until going to sleep Saturday night.25 It is taught that even animals can sense the difference in a person’s dress on Shabbat.26 One’s Yom Tov clothes should be even nicer than one’s Shabbat clothes.27

