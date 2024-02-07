Photo Credit: courtesy

This week, Israel’s public diplomacy efforts received a significant boost: The Green Prince, Mosab Hassan Yousef, arrived for an interview with the Prime Minister’s Arabic Media Spokesperson, Ofir Gendelman.



Video: National Public Diplomacy Directorate

Together with IDF Arabic Spokesperson Lt.-Col. Avichay Adraee, The Green Prince also toured the Western Negev and visited the kibbutzim that were attacked during the October 7 massacre, as well as the area of the party at Re’im.

In the personal interview, Mosab Hassan Yousef told about his childhood as the son of one of the founders of Hamas, Sheikh Hassan Yousef, and about his studies in an UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency) high school in Judea and Samaria, where he was educated to hate.

“In the mosques, the schools, the streets and at home, everywhere you go, there is hatred of Israel and of the Jewish people,” Hassan Yousef said, noting the Hamas terrorist organization’s use of UNRWA institutions.

In referring to the Hamas Covenant, which calls for the killing of Jews, he said: “The people that wrote the Hamas Covenant are a bunch of lunatics.”

Hassan Yousef also said, “The Arab world needs to pay attention to the dangers within; Hamas does not care about people. In effect, they are sacrificing the lives of children and non-combatants in order to achieve cheap political goals.

“The concept of jihad must be stopped, and it must be stopped now.”

The interview was conducted in the National Public Diplomacy studio; clips of the conversation will be broadcast and promoted on the various digital platforms to both the Arab and international communities.