‘The Divine Presence Rests Only On One Who Is Wise, Strong…’

(Shabbos 92a)

The Gemara, on our daf, states that the Shechinah (i.e. prophecy) rests only on one who is wise, strong, wealthy, and tall. In Nedarim 38a, the Gemara adds one more quality: humble.

The Maharsha explains that although wealth and strength are not necessarily positive, since the populace glorifies them, a prophet of Hashem must possess them (so that people look up to him).

A Matter Of Rebuke

Similarly Derashos HaRan explains that since the populace admires a rich man, the prophet’s words of rebuke will be more readily accepted if he is wealthy. Indeed, we find in the Gemara (Sukkah 29b) that wealthy individuals have a special responsibility to rebuke the errant because their words are readily heeded.

The Main Attribute

Ben Yehoyada (ibid.) explains that the only trait actually required of a prophet is humility. Wealth, wisdom, and strength are only necessary to test his humility.

The Rambam (Shemoneh Perakim, ch. 7; Hilchos Yesodei HaTorah, ch. 7) explains the traits of strength and wealth metaphorically, as per the well-known mishnah (Avos 4:1): “Ben Zoma says: ‘Who is strong? One who overcomes his desires. And who is rich? One who is satisfied with his lot.’” A prophet must stand firm against his evil inclination and be content with his lot in life.