The Torah forbids a relative from serving as a dayan for a relative since one is biased toward his family. On the other hand, if no one loses as a result, the Torah expects family members to support each other. Moreover, there are situations where the halacha prefers a qualified family member to inherit a deceased or retired relative’s position. Thus, as long as it is not to the detriment of other equally or better-qualified individuals there is no reason to withhold a position for a relative. However, judging equal qualifications should be conducted by a non-family member.

Nepotism, the practice of favoring family members in positions of power, is accepted in Jewish tradition, but it is subject to various considerations.

One of the key concepts in Judaism is the idea of impartiality in judgment. In the context of leadership, the Torah calls for the appointment of leaders who are wise, understanding, and respected, without reference to familial ties. The Torah stresses that leaders must be chosen based on their abilities and character, not familial connections.

However, there are instances in the Tanach where family connections played a significant role, such as in the appointment of King David’s descendants to the throne. Similarly, in Jewish communal life, certain leadership roles, like the role of the kohanim or leviim, are inherited through family lineage. In many chassidic dynasties as well this is also the case.

In Jewish thought, nepotism becomes problematic if it leads to the undermining of justice or prevents competent individuals from rising to positions of power. Our Sages emphasize that leaders should be chosen for their righteousness and wisdom, not necessarily for their family connections.

In summary, while nepotism is not outright forbidden, its permissibility depends on the specific context and whether it aligns with principles of justice and merit.

