I join the masses

The multitudes standing

In awed silence

Watching his every move

To witness the scene –

So holy

So regal

So pure

Eyes closed

Thoughts transcending

So removed

Transported to a celestial world

He seems to be listening –

Angels

They dance before him

As he sways gently,

Serenely

Then his voice reverberates

Gratitude for sanctification

The candle’s light

And for the miracles of then, at this time

What pristine beauty!

What service to his Creator!

What devotion!

What love!

I yearn to replicate that service

To be –

So holy

So regal

So pure

So transcending

I gather my family

We stand by the window

My eyes are closed

I sway gently

I can hear the angels as they sing…

“Stop touching me!”

“Mommy, I had it first!”

“That was my candle!”

Annoyance wells up inside me

Where is my holiness?

Where is my regality?

Where is my purity?

I open my eyes

I look at the faces around me

There they are!

The angels G-d has granted me

The candles I’ve been entrusted to ignite

My partner to share it all with

I close my eyes again

Then my voice reverberates

With gratitude for sanctification

Through the candle’s light

And for the miracles of now

– Every single day!