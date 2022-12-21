Photo Credit: Avshalom Sassoni / Flash 90

Yahalom NJ this week announced the opening of a grant application assistance center in the Augdath Israel New Jersey office.

The center is intended to help parents of children with special needs find out which non-governmental grants may be available for them.

At the center, parents can receive any assistance that they may need in applying for the grants. Computers are set up so that parents can complete the application process on site.

Yahalom is a division of Agudath Israel that helps parents of special needs children obtain appropriate resources, including government programs, help from nonprofit organizations, and emotional support.

For more information go to agudah.org/grant-assistance-center, call 732.806.9019 ext. 304, or email yahalomnj@agudah.org.