Yitzchak Avinu established Mincha, the afternoon prayer.1 The Mincha prayer is especially important and must not be taken lightly. For example, it was at Mincha time that the prayers of Eliyahu HaNavi were answered.2 We are taught that the name of this prayer, Mincha, is intended to serve as a permanent reminder that Eliyahu was answered at Mincha time. This is because the word Mincha means “offering,” referring to the sacrifice that Eliyahu offered to G-d when he prayed for victory over the prophets of Ba’al.3 So too, Moshe Rabbeinu prayed to G-d to forgive the Jewish people for the sin of the Golden Calf at Mincha time.4 We are told that the reward for reciting Mincha is greater than that of the other daily prayers, due to the extra effort that must be made to find the time to recite it in the middle of one’s busy day.5

The earliest one may recite Mincha is from six and a half halachic hours into the day. One should be sure to recite it before sunset.6 One who accidentally recited Mincha after the sixth hour, but before six and a half hours, has discharged his obligation.7 According to a number of authorities, Mincha should ideally be recited in the latter part of the afternoon, from nine and a half halachic hours8 into the day onward. This is because the Mincha sacrifice was generally offered in the Beit HaMikdash at that time.9 Nevertheless, those who prefer to recite Mincha in the earlier part of the afternoon, from six and a half halachic hours into the day onward, may do so.10 Some authorities recommend that one recite Mincha during the last hour and a quarter before sunset, a time period known as plag haMincha. In fact, some are of the opinion that Mincha is best recited as close to sunset as possible.11 Most authorities, however, are not very particular about when Mincha is to be recited, and rule that any part of the afternoon is as good another.12

Some authorities rule that one who estimates that he will not be able to complete the Shemoneh Esrei before sunset should not even begin to recite it.13 Common custom, however, is not in accordance with this view, and it suffices for one to have started the Shemoneh Esrei before sunset.14 So too, a congregation may recite the chazarat hashatz even if they are forced to begin it after sunset.15

In an emergency, one may recite Mincha up until “nightfall.” Interpretations differ as to the exact time of nightfall is, with opinions ranging from eighteen to seventy-two minutes after sunset, depending on many variables and where in the world one is located.16 Most authorities rule that it is better to recite Mincha before sunset without a minyan than after sunset with a minyan.17

Several authorities rule that one who finishes the Shemoneh Esrei of Mincha after sunset should not recite Tachanun, as Tachanun should not be recited at night.18 Other authorities are not very particular about this and allow one to recite Tachanun up until nightfall.19 There exists a peculiar custom in some communities to permanently omit Tachanun at Mincha, though the rationale for doing so is questionable.20

One should wash one’s hands before reciting Mincha.21 Some people wear tefillin when reciting Mincha, and some even have a special set of tefillin especially for Mincha, such as Rabbeinu Tam or Shimusha Rabba tefillin.22 One is permitted to wear tefillin at Mincha in a congregation where it is not common to do so.23

There is a custom, found primarily in German and Italian congregations, not to recite Aleinu at the conclusion of Mincha, especially when Ma’ariv immediately follows Mincha.24 The more widespread custom is not in accordance with this view.25 Nevertheless, Aleinu is not recited at Mincha on Yom Kippur in Ashkenazic congregations, since the Ne’ila service immediately follows Mincha. So too, most congregations do not recite Aleinu after Mussaf on Yom Kippur. This is likely because in previous generations there was no break between Mussaf and Mincha on Yom Kippur.

