I write these words after journeying to Israel with a group of women who have been studying with me throughout the years. My dream has been to bring our teachings to life.

Twenty-two women traveled with me to experience the beauty and kedusha of Eretz Yisrael. Our first moments together began at the Kosel. We stood before the Wall that had witnessed the glorious Bais HaMikdash and the devastating churban. We took in the Dome and the desolate Har HaBayis, then ripped our shirts in kriyah. The left side, sitting above the heart, torn and tattered. Reciting Baruch Dayan HaEmes made the pain palpable. We opened our tehillim and the words of Perek Ayin Tes (79), hovered above us, in the cool Jerusalem air.

“Elokim Bau Goyim Benachalasechah, Timu Es Heichal Kodshechah – Hashem, the nations of the world have entered your inheritance, they desecrated Your holy Sanctuary…..Ad Mah Hashem? Teenaf Lanetzach? – G-d, how long? Will You be forever furious?”

Some women who had never held a tehillim in their hands, never really davened, now washed the stones with their tears, their hearts bared and souls exposed.

Each day brought us higher.

Though I had been in these same places so many times, I now saw the land through brand new eyes. Kever Shmuel HaNavi. Rabbi Akiva. Rachel, eishes Rabbi Akiva. Kever Rochel. Mearas HaMachpelah. The coliseum where gladiators were ravaged and Romans cheered as our holy sages met their tragic final moments. The words of Rabbi Akiva’s ‘Shema’ were somehow still lingering, waiting to be recaptured; holy letters floating in the air.

In front of me the story of Am Yisrael came alive. The world may proclaim our end but here we are. One must only kindle the flame. The spark is never extinguished. I watched women praying for children to walk in the path of Torah, for Jewish families to remain loyal and true, for the courage and strength to transmit the legacy of our nation to the next generation.

Shabbos carried us to a newfound peace. As they covered our eyes and circled the flames, the women brought their inner light into the night. I told the women that when we kindle our Shabbos licht, we have an incredible power of prayer. We are able to break through the gates of heaven.

These brachos that we utter habitually each week were held onto, cherished, and mouthed lovingly. If we could only hold onto that passion within our own lives.

Throughout the week we had a shomer traveling with us. A lovely young chayal who accompanied us from morning till night. He always had a bright smile on his face as he made sure that no one would wander or get lost from the group. I had noticed that he did not have a kippah throughout our many days and meals together. I knew that Shabbos was coming. And I wanted our shomer to feel comfortable and at home with us as Kiddush was recited and he’d be joining us at our Shabbos table. I asked one of the women who was a warm ‘Mommy type’ if she would like to buy a gift for our shomer. A gift of a beautiful kippah.

“When you give him the gift, tell him it is totally up to him if he’d like to wear it, but this is a present of appreciation to him for all that he has done for us,” I told her when discussing my idea.

Friday night seudah arrived. I watched as the little package was given over.

I wondered what would happen.

Our shomer opened up the little bag and oh, how his eyes lit up! There were actually two beautiful kippahs and clips inside. The chayal’s eyes glistened as he placed the kippah upon his head. He then took both his hands and placed them over his heart. “Thank you, thank you,” he said. “You made me feel like family.”

The Pintela Yid is alive. It never dies.

We are the sons of Avraham, Yitzchak and Yaakov. We are the daughters of Sarah, Rivkah, Rachel and Leah. Our avos and emahos have walked before us, created footsteps, cried for us, and davened for us. We must only open our hearts with love. We are all brothers and sisters with one Avinu ShebaShamayim.

“Udevarai Asher Samti Bipechah Lo Yamashu Mipecha – and the words that I shall place upon your lips will never be removed from your lips, nor from the lips of your children and children’s children, so says Hashem, forever more.”