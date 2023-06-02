Photo Credit: Tehran Times

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to closure of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) investigation into Iran’s nuclear program. The MFA warned of the dangerous consequences in light of Iran’s blatant violations as well as the damage to the IAEA’s own credibility by their faulty decision.

“The closure of the Marivan Iranian safeguard case by the International Atomic Energy Agency is a matter of great concern.

The explanations provided by Iran for the presence of nuclear material at the site are not reliable or technically possible.

Iran continues to lie to the IAEA and deceive the international community.

The yielding of the Director General of the IAEA and the International Atomic Energy Agency to Iranian political pressure is very disappointing, mainly because the information in the file implicitly points to two faces of blatant Iranian violations of the inspection agreements.

Closing the case could have extremely dangerous consequences, and it conveys a message to the Iranians that they are not required to pay a price for their violations and that they can continue to deceive the international community on their way to achieving a full military nuclear program.

In addition, closing the case in this manner severely damages the professional credibility of the IAEA.”