Can one simultaneously discharge the mitzvot of mishlo’ach manot and matanot la’evyonim by giving a poor person a generous food package on Purim?

Several authorities address this issue, and most rule that one cannot discharge both mitzvot at once. This is based on the principle of “ain osin mitzvot chavilot chavilot,” which teaches that one may not perform two mitzvot at once even if there is an opportunity to do so.1

In other words, one may not “kill two birds with one stone.” Each mitzvah that one performs must be done individually and with one’s undivided attention.2 In fact, the intent to perform one mitzvah inherently prevents the fulfillment of a second.3 As such, one is required to choose which mitzvah one desires to perform when giving a food package to a poor person – either mishloach manot or matanot la’evyonim.4 It may not serve as both, regardless of its contents or value.

Other authorities hold that the mitzvot of Purim are somewhat of an exception to the rule of “ain osin mitzvot chavilot cheviot.” It is argued that since mishloach manot and matanot la’evyonim are concurrent Purim mitzvot, they are not subject to the principle of “ain osin mitzvot chavilot chavilot.“5 There is also an opinion that the principle of “ain osin mitzvot chavilot aim” only applies to mitzvot that are bein adam lamakom – between man and G-d (not to mitzvot that are bein adam l’chaveiro – between man and man.6 According to this approach, it would be permissible to perform both mishloach manot and matanot la’evyonim in a single food package if its content and value suffice to cover the minimum requirements of both mitzvot.

Nevertheless, most contemporary halachic authorities rule in accordance with the stricter view, and therefore one should not attempt to discharge both mitzvot at once.7

