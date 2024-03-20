Photo Credit: Official White House Photo

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to arrive in Israel on Friday, after visiting Saudi Arabia and Egypt for separate talks. Blinken’s shuttle diplomacy will — as usual — include efforts to force Israel to accept the establishment of a Palestinian state after its current war with Hamas in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly said establishment of a Palestinian state — essentially, another terrorist state on Israel’s borders — is a non-starter.

“In Israel, Secretary Blinken will discuss with the leadership of the Government of Israel the ongoing negotiations to secure the release of all hostages,” State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said in a statement.

“He will discuss the need to ensure the defeat of Hamas, including in Rafah, in a way that protects the civilian population, does not hinder the delivery of humanitarian assistance, and advances Israel’s overall security.

“The Secretary will discuss US and international efforts to dramatically increase and sustain the delivery of humanitarian assistance to civilians who are suffering from a lack of adequate food supplies. He will also update Israeli leaders on his talks with Arab leaders to build lasting peace and security for Israelis, Palestinians, and the broader region,” Miller said.

Unsurprisingly, Blinken’s discussions with Arab leaders in Jeddah and Cairo will be a bit different.

“In his meetings in Saudi Arabia and Egypt, the Secretary will discuss efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire agreement that secures the release of all remaining hostages, intensified international efforts to increase humanitarian assistance to Gaza, and coordination on post-conflict planning for Gaza, including ensuring Hamas can no longer govern or repeat the attacks of October 7, a political path for the Palestinian people with security assurances with Israel, and an architecture for lasting peace and security in the region,” Miller said.

“The Secretary will also discuss the imperative of ending Houthi attacks on commercial ships and restoring stability and security to the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden,” he added.

Earlier this week for the first time a long-range land attack cruise missile fired by the Houthi Iranian proxy in Yemen landed in an open area north of Israel’s southernmost city, Eilat, a popular resort area on the northern shores of the Red Sea.

The Houthis have been attacking commercial and military vessels transiting the Red Sea, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Gulf of Aden for months in their self-declared war against the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel, in solidarity with Gaza’s Hamas terrorist organization. The attacks began after Hamas launched a war against Israel on October 7, 2023 with the massacre of 1,200 people and abduction of 253 others as hostages, dragged into Gaza. The massacre took place on a Shabbat (Sabbath) morning that was also one of Judaism’s most sacred holidays, Simchat Torah.