Yisrael was celebrating his bar mitzvah.

He prepared the leining of the Torah portion of Mishpatim, as well as the maftir of Shabbos Shekalim, the machatzis hashekel.

Rabbi Dayan spoke in honor of the bar mitzvah, and expounded upon the significance of becoming an active and responsible member of Klal Yisrael.

“Yisrael,” Rabbi Dayan said to him, “you beautifully read about the machatzis hashekel, which united all of Klal Yisrael in the offerings of the Beis HaMikdash.

“On this day, as you become bar mitzvah, we wish you the privilege to see the rebuilding of the Beis HaMikdash. Your half-shekel will join with the half-shekel of another Jew – with the half-shekels of all the Jews around the world – to purchase the korbanos.

“In this way, your reading reflects the change you are undergoing this day as you turn thirteen and become bar mitzvah, a young man who is responsible and endeavors to take part in the undertakings of Klal Yisrael. Mazel tov!”

When Rabbi Dayan finished speaking, Yisrael leaned over and whispered to his father. “I don’t understand,” he said. “The Torah talks about people 20 and older. Why did he talk about the machatzis hashekel in the context of ‘this day’ as I turn thirteen?”

“I was wondering the same,” replied Yisrael’s father. “Why don’t you ask him?”

After davening, Yisrael approached Rabbi Dayan. “I have a question,” Yisrael said.

“From what age is one obligated to give machatzis hashekel?”

“The Torah (Shemos 30:3) requires a machatzis hashekel for adult males 20 and above,” replied Rabbi Dayan. “However, the explicit context of the parasha is for conducting a census and the building of the Mishkan.

“The Gemara (Megillah 29b) expounds that the parasha alludes to three collections. The first was a machatzis hashekel for a census, which was used to form the adanim – the foundation blocks for the Mishkan. The second was a machatzis hashekel for the day-to-day expenses of operating the Mishkan, especially the costs of the sacrifices. The third was a donation of the various materials for the construction of the Mishkan.

“The mitzvah of machatzis hashekel, which remains as an obligation for generations, is the second kind, to cover the yearly operating costs of the Beis HaMikdash.

“Sefer HaChinuch (#105) states that the mitzvah is for males 20 and above, whether living in Israel or outside Israel, during the times of the Beis HaMikdash.

“Minchas Chinuch (105:1) notes, though, that the Rambam (Hil. Shekalim 1:1, 7) writes that each adult Jewish male is obligated, whereas women and children (minors) are exempt, so the obligation seemingly is from bar mitzvah age (13), like all other mitzvos.

“Ramban (Shemos 30:12) writes explicitly that the obligation is from bar mitzvah age. He further notes that Kohanim and Leviim are also obligated, unlike the census in the beginning of Sefer Bamidbar, which was from age 20 and did not include the tribe of Levi.

“Some maintain that the obligation is from bar mitzvah, but we do not forcibly collect until age 20 (see Aruch HaShulchan, He’asid, Hil. Shekalim 83:7).

“The Mishna (Shekalim 1:3, 5) teaches that even Jews who are not obligated can donate. A father who gave on behalf of his minor child should continue doing so in subsequent years.

“The poskim extrapolate from this the practice of giving three half-coins zecher l’machatzis hashekel before Purim,” concluded Rabbi Dayan. “Rama (O.C. 694:1) rules that only males from age 20 are obligated. However, Mishna Berurah (694:5) cites the opposing opinion that those of bar mitzvah age are obligated. He further writes that the common practice is to give also on behalf of children, since the machatzis hashekel provides atonement. Many poskim write that the practice is to also give on behalf of women and girls for this reason” (Kaf HaChaim 694:27; Shevet HaLevi 7:183; Halichos Shlomo, Purim 18:9[30]).

Verdict: The Torah obligation of machatzis hashekel in the times of the Temple is on adult males from age 20, or, according to many, from bar mitzvah age. The practice of zecher l’machatzis hashekel nowadays is also for women and children, since it provides atonement.