Photo Credit: Courtesy of Beyadenu

The Beyadenu – Returning to the Temple Mount organization that documents the number of Jewish ascents to the Temple Mount reports that as of Thursday, February 16th, 2023, 20,329 Jews ascended the Mount this Jewish year. This constitutes a 16% increase from the corresponding period last year when 17,377 Jews ascended.

Most Jews ascended on the restricted police route, but 1,962 Jews ascended through the tourists’ route under remote police supervision while concealing their religious symbols. They account for 10% of all ascenders. Most ascenders were guided by Beyadenu.

26 pre-military academies ascended this year with 960 students, 5% of all ascenders.

77 brides and grooms ascended this year before their weddings, and 29 Bar and Bat Mitzvah kids ascended and were guided by Beyadenu.

The highest number of Jews ascended on the first day of Chol HaMoed Sukkot – 1,388 Jews in one day.

Beyadenu reps guided the many ascenders who went up to the Temple Mount for the first time in their lives. The guides are on the Temple Mount every day, rain or shine.

