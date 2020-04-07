#1- Why Do We Announce the Steps of the Seder?
Advertisement
#2- What’s With All the Questions?
#3- Pathway Into the Spiritual
#4- What’s Our Goal in Telling Over the Story of Yetzias Mitzrayim?
Advertisement
#1- Why Do We Announce the Steps of the Seder?
#2- What’s With All the Questions?
#3- Pathway Into the Spiritual
#4- What’s Our Goal in Telling Over the Story of Yetzias Mitzrayim?
Printed from: https://www.jewishpress.com/judaism/holidays/the-seder-4-points/2020/04/07/
Scan this QR code to visit this page online: