Photo Credit: Jewish Press

There is always hope for a new start even at the age of 44, when the will is sincere and true.

My story goes back exactly a year ago when my husband mentioned on Shabbat that he does not know how he will pay for our son’s tefillin.

Advertisement





This was very unusual for my husband to talk about money matters on Shabbat.

I was very alert by that and I understood that I had to undertake actions.

Once Shabbat was over I told my husband that I was very concerned of him talking on Shabbat about money. And I understand that our financial situation has to be improved and that I have a plan to help him.

The next morning I set out to find a job selling in a store. This was from my point of view the fastest way to start an income.

As I arrived downtown and started to walk into stores I could not get over it to approach and ask if there was a need for a salesperson.

After going in and out of a few stores without having the courage to make the approach I gave up and started to head home.

On my way home I passed by the store of a cousin of mine, which I haven’t seen since our last son’s bar mitzvah.

And so I decided to go inside and to have a small talk with her and to see how she was doing.

My cousin was thrilled to see me. She noticed right away that I was with a head covering and mention to me that she never saw me without a sheitel. Since we haven’t seen each other for a long time she didn’t know that I switched from a sheitel to a head cover.

And so she said to me “That’s such a wonderful thing, you for sure see so much blessings and prosperity since you have taken this on.”

And then I told her the whole story about my husband being worried with our financial situation and that we have a bar mitzvah coming up and we need tefillin for our son.

She told me not to worry about it at all and that her father will be ready to pay for it right away, as he is very eager to help out with money for mitzvah matters.

I told her that I prefer to work and earn the money. To which she responded that they had a salesperson for 12 years that left them a month ago and they couldn’t find a suitable replacement for her. And she would give me this job right away if I’m interested. I told her that I had come down to look for a job and I was about to leave because I couldn’t make the approach in any store to ask for a sales job.

She told me all the conditions which looked very appealing to me. At the end she mentioned to me one more thing, she would like me to be more presentable. Which means she would like me to be with a sheitel in the store rather than a head cover.

I was in despair. I couldn’t believe it, here was the exact job that I was looking for being presented to me under the condition of giving up my new principle. Could I just for the sake of money give in to my highest decisions.

I told her that I have to speak this over with my husband and I would let her know.

I called up my husband and presented him with all that happened to me and my husband told me right away I should not give up on my most important values for money and that I will find even a better and more fulfilling job with a higher income.

And so my husband suggested to me to call my boss that I worked for eight years ago and to see if he had a job for me.

To me this sounded so ridiculous. I left a project manager job eight years ago and had no training in it anymore. Why would he take me back?

But nonetheless I called him up and his response was amazing. He said he will look into it and I should call him back in a week.

When I called him back a week later he right away asked me if I can meet him as he has two options to offer me!

So there I was a week later with almost double the pay and with an occupation to my liking.

Where there is a sincere will, the way will always open up.

We managed to pay for the tefillin and all other bar mitzvah needs!

Thank you Hashed for taking care of us!