The campus was spacious but definitely run down. Weeds grew in haphazard profusion throughout the extensive grounds, and most of the buildings were in dire need of expensive renovations, or at the very least a fresh coat of paint and lots of TLC.

Still “Beggars can’t be choosers” ultimately held sway, as the yeshivah admittedly had no budget to speak of. So the administrator and Rosh Yeshivah negotiated a fair monthly rental and utility package, and the yeshivah took up residence in a number of the decidedly past-their-prime buildings, converting them into a beis medrash and dormitory facilities. The powers that be balked at the unexpected demand that they likewise finance their own insurance plan, but they somehow scraped together the funding for that as well.

And so it went, an undeniable ‘marriage of convenience’ that was far from ideal for either party, but endured just the same. A few years down the line, the yeshivah had b’H grown by leaps and bounds, and the facilities were consequently bursting at the seams.

The unique camaraderie and family atmosphere in the yeshivah resulted in many former students remaining connected over the years, and engendered spirited talk and brainstorming of forming a ‘kehilah’ for the extended yeshivah ‘mishpacha’.

A number of alternate locations had been considered and researched, but nothing had panned out thus far. So not only was the yeshivah still situated in its far-from-perfect location, a trio of married alumni and their spouses had moved to the campus as well.

Then came the novel coronavirus, and the dilapidated state of the campus instantaneously became the least of the yeshivah’s problems. Much thought and time and effort were devoted to ensuring that the yeshivah was in compliance with Ministry of Health regulations and that every precaution was taken to safeguard the health and well-being of both students and staff members.

The boys had to remain on campus for two weeks at a time, stay in their assigned ‘capsules’ with the other students in their group, wear masks, and practice social distancing. However, despite all their best efforts and the strictly-enforced safety measures, one talmid who returned to campus after spending Shabbos at home was infected with the virus. It subsequently spread to several other students, and the yeshivah somehow evolved into a quasi coronavirus hotel. Rather than sending the boys home and incurring the risk that they may chas v’shalom infect their possibly vulnerable family members, the hanhala, in consultation with the MOH, decided that the students were required to stay on campus and let the virus run its course.

Before they knew it, Yom Tov was upon them. One Rebbe joined the bochurim for the holiday, and he led the boys in davening inside the beis medrash, while strictly adhering to the MOH guidelines. A few boys who had not yet recovered remained in their rooms, saying their tefilos privately, and then catching up on their much-needed rest. The married alumni decided to exercise extra caution and hold their prayers in the outdoor area just outside the beis medrash.

That is how they were serendipitously in the precise right place at the right time to notice smoke and flames incongruously escaping into the night sky from the floor above the shul.

They quickly ran upstairs and woke the sleeping students, and at lightning speed evacuated the talmidim who were praying downstairs. Then they summoned the fire department, and hurried to open the gate and direct the fire engines to the scene of the conflagration. Ambulances arrived as well, and to be on the safe side, the EMT’s administered oxygen to the boys who had been asleep in the smoke-filled dormitory rooms.

After the excitement died down and the building was inspected, it was determined that three or four dorm rooms had incurred extensive damage. Under the circumstances, the yeshivah administration was concerned that the property owners would not renew their lease, or worse yet, evict them from the campus altogether.

Then the yeshivah’s executive director remembered the insurance policy that the yeshivah had reluctantly acquired several years earlier as a prerequisite for renting the campus. What once seemed an unnecessary expense had instead proven to be a very worthwhile investment indeed.

And although it had not been the most wonderful Yom Tov on record, it certainly could be regarded as among the most memorable.

The vigilant young heroes, the courageous firefighters, and the altruistic medical personnel all played a part in achieving the blessedly happy ending. But the omnipresent Yad Hashem was no doubt directing every detail from Above… Even the dreaded virus played a part in the master plan, necessitating the married boys to daven outside and thereby become aware of the imminent danger early on, and thus enable them to rescue all the oblivious talmidim who were directly in harm’s way.

B’chasdei Hashem everyone miraculously escaped the near-disaster safe, sound, and virtually unscathed, despite the undeniable fact that this story could have chas v’shalom had a far different and potentially unthinkably tragic outcome.