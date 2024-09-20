Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

Parshat Bikurim opens with והיה כי תבוא אל הארץ. Parshat Ekev began with the same word והיה עקב תשמעון.

Ohr Hachaim cited Chazal who associate והיה with “Simcha” (BR 43). Thus, living in Eretz Yisrael (Ki Tavo), and following Torah law (Ekev), will enable Happiness. We continue to confront Simcha in the Parsha. Upon crossing the Jordan river we were to erect an altar, offer korbanot, and be b’simcha with Hashem.

וזבחת שלמים אוכלת שם ושמחת לפני ה’ אלוקיך (כז:ז)

Advertisement





In another month we will iy”H be celebrating Sukkot, זמן שמחתנו, where we are meant to offer Shalmei Simcha and celebrate in the Mikdash, uniquely elevating barbeque to spiritual heights. Simcha for body and soul.

Finally, In the Tochacha section we are chastised as we did not serve Hashem with Simcha and good heartedness.

תחת אשר לא עבדת את ה’ אלוקיך בשמחה ובטוב לבב ברוב כל.

This pasuk may seem surprising, as the punishments are clearly for violation of Torah and Mitzvot, not merely a lack of Simcha.

As Rav Soloveitchik taught us, the ultimate Simcha is before God, ‘לפני ה . When we are able to appreciate that, we strive for that relationship by things like living in His Holy land, (Ki Tavo) and hearkening His commandments (Ekev). We long to be in His presence (Mikdash). We experience true bliss.

When we don’t appreciate, the path to abandonment of Torah and Mitzvot entirely may unfortunately prove to be realistic.

Shabbat Shalom

Share this article on WhatsApp: