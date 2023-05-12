Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

Parshat Bechukotai opens with the rewards of seasonal rain, bountiful produce from fields and trees, and sustenance, resulting from following Hashem’s statutes and Mitzvot. The Torah then writes (26:6): “ונתתי שלום בארץ …”

Rashi explains that without peace, all of the other blessings are for naught. Peace is equal to everything.

The previous pasuk ends with וישבתם לבטח בארצכם , “and abide in your land safely”. If so, what does the blessing of peace add?

Ohr Hachaim offers possibilities. Pasuk 5 speaks of בארצכם, in our land, while 6 has בארץ peace in the world. We are concerned about the entire world, not only ourselves.

The second suggestion is that the Shalom is referring to peace amongst us. If we follow the rules, Hashem will inspire closeness among us.

At the moment, in Eretz Yisrael, we are being challenged by our enemies (ym”sh) from the outside. There’s not too much that most of us can do besides daven. Regarding Shalom amongst us, however, we can all strive to improve.

Shabbat Shalom